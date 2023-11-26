UP Farmer Killed With Sharp Weapon Over Alleged Land Dispute, 3 Arrested: Police

Few people allegedly attacked him and killed him with sharp-edged weapon, police said (Representational)

A farmer was allegedly killed by a group of people over a land dispute when he was at his farm in Madanpur police station area here, police said on Sunday.

The police said they have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged murder.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Chandrashekhar Yadav (55), a resident of Piedra village under the Madanpur police station area, was guarding an electric pumping set on his farm, Circle officer Anshuman Srivastava said.

A few people allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and killed him, Mr Srivastava said.

The CO said the police has sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case of murder against six people, of whom three have been arrested.

According to preliminary investigation, a land dispute led to Mr Yadav's murder, however, a detailed probe is on in the matter, the CO added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)