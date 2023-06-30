Delhi University Student Beaten By Men With Sticks In Gurugram Road Rage

Police said a hunt is on for the accused. (representational)

A 22-year-old Delhi University student and his friend were allegedly thrashed by six men for not giving side to their car in the DLF Phase 1 area, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Raja, a student of a DU college in Malviya Nagar, was on his way to Gwal Pahari from Baliawas in his car on Wednesday, when around 4.30 pm he was overtaken by a Maruti Baleno. He was with his friend Praveen.

"On the way, a Baleno car overtook us near Baliawas chowk. Around six youths got down from the car and beat us with sticks arguing why we were not giving them side," the first year BA student said in his complaint.

The men threatened to kill us and fled in their car, he said, according to police.

After the incident, Raja and Praveen went to a nearby hospital for dressing and called police.

On the basis of the student's complaint, an FIR was registered against six unidentified youths under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful confinement), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the DLF Phase 1 Police Station on Wednesday.

Investigating Officer Sandeep Kumar said a hunt is on for the accused.

