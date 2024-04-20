Delhi Man Arrested In Gurugram For Supplying Banned E-Cigarettes: Cops

"We are questioning the accused and the further probe is underway," police said (Representational)

A joint team of the CM flying squad and the district drug control department arrested a Delhi man here when he came to allegedly supply banned electronic cigarettes, said police.

A huge quantity of banned electronic cigarettes was allegedly seized from his car and an FIR was registered at the Sector 29 police station in this regard, they added.

The person driving the car was identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of the Janta Colony, Tagore Garden in New Delhi.

According to the complaint filed by a drugs control officer, they got a tip-off that a man, who allegedly supplies electronic cigarettes, was coming at the Golf Course Road in Gurugram. Based on the tip-off, a joint team was constituted, he said. The value of the seized electronic cigarettes was more than Rs 2 lakh, as per the complaint.

"We are questioning the accused and the further probe is underway," said a senior police officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)