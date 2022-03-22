Gurgaon Roads To Avoid Tomorrow With March Likely To Block Expressway

Delhi-Gurgaon Traffic Advisory was issued by the police a day ahead of a protest march.

A "proposed march" demanding the creation of an "Ahir Regiment" in the Indian Army is set to hit traffic in and around Gurgaon, including Delhi, on Wednesday. Travellers will likely experience the disruption from early morning till late evening.

In an advisory for commuters, the Gurgaon Traffic Police have said that the march will hit the movement of vehicles on National Highway 48, which connects Delhi with Gurgaon. It added that the march will start from the Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) and culminate at Hero Honda Chowk.

"Traffic on NH-48 may be disrupted on 23 March 2022 from 7:00 AM To 05:00 PM," the Gurgaon Traffic Police wrote in a tweet.

Traffic restrictions

As per the traffic advisory, the highway section from Givo Cut to Hero Honda Chowk, about 6 km long, will remain closed and hence no buses will be allowed on this stretch. Only light vehicles can enter.

Suggested routes

-- For now, the plan includes diverting those coming from Jaipur to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) just before the Givo Cut.

-- People coming from Delhi should take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road.

-- All traffic would be diverted at Hero Honda Chowk, a busy intersection in the middle of Gurgaon, towards Subhash chowk or Pataudi Road.

-- For heavy and goods vehicles, the traffic police has said that the highway section will remain closed for the full day.

-- If you are coming from Jaipur then take the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway from Panchgaon to head to Delhi and Faridabad. And, those going from Delhi should opt for Sohna Road and KMP to move towards Jaipur.

People from the Ahir community have been sitting on an indefinite protest since February 3 near Kherki Dhaulla toll, demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.