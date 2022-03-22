March On Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway Tomorrow, Traffic Nightmare Likely

Those coming from Delhi are advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road.

A proposed march on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (from Kherki Dhaulla toll to Hero Honda Chowk) tomorrow in support of demand for creation of 'Ahir Regiment' in the Army may create a traffic nightware on National Highway-48. The Gurgaon Traffic Police says that traffic may be hit between between 7am to 5pm.

The traffic police has notified traffic restrictions or diversions to minimise public inconvenience, and has asked the public to plan travel accordingly.

Buses will not be allowed on that stretch, however light vehicles are exempted, said police.

Traffic from Jaipur will be directed to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) just before Kherki Dhaulla toll and they can reach their destination via Sohna road, said the cops.

Those coming from Delhi are advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road.

Also, all vehicles will be diverted to Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk or Pataudi Road.

The road section (from Kherki Dhaulla toll to Hero Honda Chowk) will be shut all day for heavy goods vehicles, it added.

All heavy goods vehicles from Jaipur are advised to take Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) route from Panchgaon to go to Delhi as well as Faridabad, while the same goods vehicles from Delhi have bene asked to take Sohna road and the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) route.