Builder To Conduct Project's Structural Audit Day After Gurgaon Building Roof Collapse

The incident happened at 'Chintels Paradiso' project at Sector 109, Gurugram in Haryana.

A day after partial collapse of its residential tower in Gurugram killed two people, realty firm Chintels India on Friday said the company is cooperating with the local authorities on the "unfortunate" incident and would conduct a structural audit of the entire project.

The incident happened at 'Chintels Paradiso' project at Sector 109, Gurugram in Haryana.

Police have booked the builder and the construction contractor for negligence while the district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter, according to officials.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that the mishap occurred during renovation work by a contractor being carried out by a resident in his apartment," Chintels India Managing Director Prashant Solomon said in a tweet.

According to him, the company had conducted a structural audit last year in the wake of complaints regarding the project.

"We will be initiating a second structural audit at the earliest. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate affected buyers or accommodate affected residents in alternate arrangements while necessary repair work is completed," Solomon said.

He also said the company is fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support.

"... we will do our best to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future. We extend our heartfelt condolence and complete support to the affected families in this moment of grief," Solomon said.

Gurugram-based Chintels India has developed many housing and commercial projects on Dwarka Expressway area in Gurugram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said, "FIR has been registered and probe is on. Action will be taken as per the law".

The builder and construction contractor have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) at the Bajghera police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)