Three People, Who Fired At Police In Delhi, Arrested In Goa

They were arrested from a liquor shop in Goa's Calangute.

Goa | | Updated: January 18, 2018 00:20 IST
Panaji:  Three persons wanted in Delhi for shooting at Delhi Police personnel during a routine check last week have been arrested in the beach village of Calangute in North Goa, police said on Wednesday.

Vipin Sunil Dagar, 24, Praveen Surjay Dagar, 23, both residents of Jharoda Kalan in Delhi, and Ajay Kumar Ahlawat, 22, from Jhajjar in Haryana were arrested when they were buying liquor at a wine store in the village located 20 km from Panaji.

The accused had been booked under the Arms Act and for various other offences at the Delhi Cantonment police station after they shot at police personnel during a 'nakabandi' in Delhi on January 11, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Chandan Choudury told reporters.

