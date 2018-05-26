Three Arrested For 20-year-Old Woman's Alleged Rape In Goa All the three accused have now been arrested.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The accused demanded money from the woman's boyfriend and then raped her. (Representational) Panaji: Three men from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for the alleged gang-rape a 20-year-old woman at a beach in South Goa, police said today.



Two of the accused, Sanjiv Dhananjay Pal (23) and Ram Santosh Bhariya (19) were arrested from separate places in Goa late Friday night. The third, Vishwas Makrana (23) was arrested on Saturday morning from Margao, police said.



The incident took place on



The accused demanded money from the woman's boyfriend and then stripped both of them before raping her, police said.



As per the complaint lodged with Colva police station, the entire incident was filmed on camera by the accused, who threatened to make the clip viral if they approached the police.



"All the three accused were arrested within 48 hours of the registration of the complaint. They were trying to escape from Goa," Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said.



"All three of them are from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and there have been criminal complaints against them in the past," he said.



While Pal was arrested from Karmali railway station near Panaji late last night when he was trying to board a train, Bhariya was arrested immediately afterwards from Kadamba bus stand in Margao city, 30 kms away from Panaji, Mr Gawas said.



"The third accused, Makrana, was arrested this morning from Margao railway station. He was also trying to escape from the state," he added.



According to Mr Gawas, a complaint against the three men has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 394 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.





