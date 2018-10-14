Karnataka Man Arrested After Allegedly Raping, Strangling Woman In Goa

A man from Karnataka was arrested for allegedly raping, killing a woman in Goa (Representational)

A 23-year-old man from Karnataka was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a middle-aged woman at Old Goa village, 10 kilometres away from state capital Panaji, police said Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday night, days after the victim's body was found in Old Goa, police said.

"The accused, Manjunath Dodamani, hailed from Belgaum in Karnataka and lived with his parents at Old Goa. He was arrested last night," Superintendent of Police (North), Chandan Chaudhury, told reporters.

"He has confessed to the crime. He told the police that on Wednesday night, he offered lift to the woman and later took her to an isolated spot, where he raped her and later strangled her to death," the SP said adding that the accused knew the woman.

The woman's post-mortem had revealed that she had been sexually assaulted and murdered, police said.

Mr Chaudhury said a team of 15 police officers followed all possible leads to arrest the accused.