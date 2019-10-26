Navy Team To Assess Tanker With Flammable Liquid Stuck In Goa

The tanker, which ran nearly 2 nautical miles off the shore, is stuck on a rock. (Representational)

A joint operation involving multiple agencies, including an Indian Navy helicopter team, is underway to assess the condition of a naphtha gas-carrying tanker, which drifted off the shores near Panaji earlier this week.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office today said the unmanned tanker, which ran nearly 2 nautical miles off the shore, is currently stuck on a rock, and is carrying a cargo of 2,000 tons of naphtha and has onboard 50 tons of heavy oil and 19 tons of diesel.

"A crew of four experts and support have gone onboard the vessel to assess the condition of the grounded vessel," the statement said.

A three-member expert team comprising of nautical advisor to the government Captain KP Jayakumar, Mohit Behl of Director General for Shipping and Mercantile Marine department engineer Bodh Raj were in-charge of planning remedial action.

"A 24x7 monitoring is being carried out by different agencies including MPT signal station. Port assessment and the Coast Guard aerial inspection found no oil spillage. The Indian Coast Guard has also stationed one oil spill response vessel in the vicinity of the grounded vessel," the statement added.

The unmanned tanker Nu Shi Nalini was anchored five nautical miles off Goa on the directions of the Goa-based Mormugao Port Trust and on Thursday began to drift towards the shore of the state capital, due to strong winds and rough seas.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident and said that the role of the MPT officials, the ship's captain and the owner would also be probed for potentially creating an ecological scare off Goa.

