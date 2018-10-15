Manohar Parrikar's Health Has Improved, Advised Rest For A Week: Official

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was being treated for pancreatic ailment at AIIMS, New Delhi. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health has improved and doctors have advised him rest for a week, his office said today.

Mr Parrikar, 62, reached Goa on Sunday from New Delhi where he was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for pancreatic ailment.

He was taken to his private residence at Dona Paula, where a team of doctors from the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have put up a make-shift medical facility.

"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's condition has improved further. He had a chat with his family members this morning," Rupesh Kamat, personal secretary to the chief minister, said in a statement.

Mr Parrikar, unwell since mid-February, has been treated at different hospitals, including those in Goa, Mumbai and the US.

On Friday, the chief minister met Goa BJP's core committee members and ministers from coalition partners at the AIIMS in Delhi to discuss ways to ensure that his government functions normally during his absence from office.

Leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies, who met Mr Parrikar separately, have ruled out any changes in leadership in the coastal state.