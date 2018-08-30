Manohar Parrikar Should Hand Over Charge To Somebody: Congress

The chief minister's office should disclose the facts about Mr Parrikar's health, it said.

Opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should handover the charge to someone as the state's administration is in doldrums.

Mr Parrikar (62), who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a review health check-up on August 23, left for United States for medical treatment yesterday.

"The state is in self-imposed emergency situation with no one to man the affairs of the state. High time the charge of CM is handed over to someone or let this alliance quit the government as they have failed to run the government for last six months," Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said.

The chief minister's office should disclose the facts about Mr Parrikar's health and should put out a detailed "health bulletin", he demanded.

With uncertainty about Mr Parrikar's health and his absence from the state, there has been "complete constitutional failure as well as administration failure" in the state, Mr Chodankar claimed.

Advertisement

Many portfolios are still not filled, and as Parrikar is unwell since February and has remained out of Goa frequently (for treatment), he should hand over the charge to some other minister, the Congress leader demanded.

The BJP is not willing to hand over the charge to somebody else due to "dearth of people with leadership quality" and the fear that there would be a rebellion in the party, he claimed.

Majority of portfolios are handled by the chief minister, he pointed out.