Goa Club Fire: Cops Seek Blue Corner Notice Against Co-Owner Who Fled To UK

Surinder Kumar Khosla is believed to be one of the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora where a massive fire broke out on the night of December 6.

Goa nightclub fire killed 25 people

Goa Police have started the process to secure a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused in the December 6 nightclub fire that killed 25 people, through Central agencies, a senior officer said on Saturday.

He said Khosla was in Goa when the incident occurred and fled to the UK, probably the next day.

"We have started the process to issue him a blue corner notice to bring him from the UK. Formalities required to be completed with Central agencies are being initiated," the officer added.

Khosla is believed to be one of the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora where a massive fire broke out on the night of December 6.

The land, where the nightclub was built, had been leased to Khosla, who is locked in a protracted legal battle with the original landowner, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar.

"Khosla was in Goa when the fire occurred. However, he later fled to the UK, probably on the next day (December 7)," the police officer said.

Police have so far arrested eight people, including the nightclub owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, and Ajay Gupta, and five others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

