Goa Minister Says PUBG A 'Demon In Every House', Calls For Restrictions

PUBG is a battle game developed by a South Korean firm.

Goa IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said today that a law was required to keep a check on online game "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds", popularly called PUBG. He even referred to the game as a "demon in every house" and that the students were neglecting their studies because if it.

"I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa," he said. M Khaunte added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take call on such a ban.

In January this year, the Gujarat state education department had issued circular directing district primary education officers (DPEOs) to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools.

PUBG is a battle game developed by a South Korean firm and is a best-seller in the online gaming market.