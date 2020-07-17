Whatever Governor Said Is Correct: Pramod Sawant After Row Over His Remark

Pramod Sawant said that Governor expressed concerns about wrong information about COVID being circulated.

Whatever Governor has said is correct, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday after Governor Satya Pal Malik dismissed the former's statement regarding ''wrong information'' by media.

Earlier in the day, Mr Malik refuted the statement by Mr Sawant, who said that the Governor has said that media is giving the "wrong information" regarding COVID-19 situation in the coastal state.

"Whatever Governor has said is correct," Mr Sawant told reporters when asked to comment on Mr Malik who dismissed the Chief Minister's claim.

Mr Sawant said that Governor Malik had expressed concerns about "wrong information about COVID-19 being circulated by social and mainstream media".

"There is wrong information being circulated on social media, so we gave him (Malik) the right picture. He praised the ongoing efforts made by us and said that social media, electronic media and print media is giving the wrong picture," the Chief Minister said.

Later, the Governor clarified that he never said anything about media and apparently cornered Mr Sawant for misquoting him.

"This is a big impropriety on part of Chief Minister. I have never said anything against media, print media or social media. Media is our strength and it informs us about lacunas. On the basis of the information, I called a meeting. It is wrong to say. It is highly improper. Any civilised man should not do it. Those words which were not said should not be put in someone else''s mouth. I have no problem with media," Mr Malik told ANI when asked to comment on Mr Sawant's remark.