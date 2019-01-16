Manohar Parrikar Should Prioritise Health, Retire: Former Goa RSS Chief

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been unwell since a few months.

Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should prioritise his health and retire instead of continuing to occupy the top post.

Subhash Velingkar, once a strong supporter of Manohar Parrikar, had fallen out with him after the BJP-led state government decided to give grants to English medium schools. In 2016, he formed his own political outfit Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM).

"If I was with him (under current circumstances), I would make him retire. Health comes first," he told news agency PTI.

Manohar Parrikar, 63, has been recovering at his private residence. He had undergone treatment at hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi and the US last year.

"His health is important for Goa. Parrikar is a dynamic leader, he is a good leader. He is good in decision making," Mr Velingkar said.

"The current drama (of continuing in the chair) is pitiable. Look at the pictures (released by his office). He need not drag on with this," he added.

The former Goa RSS chief also spoke about the organisation in the current political scenario. "Now in Goa, BJP is running the RSS. Those in the BJP are running the RSS. And this is an unfortunate situation,