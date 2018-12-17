Ailing Manohar Parrikar Inspects Goa Bridge, Photo Draws Sharp Reactions

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar inspects a bridge on Mandovi river in the coastal state

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is has been unwell for some time over a pancreatic condition, inspected a half-constructed bridge on Mandovi river on Sunday in his first public appearance since he spent months in hospital in Delhi. He had a tube in his nose and appeared to be walking with support.

Mr Parrikar also inspected another bridge, over Zuari River, near Panjim.

The chief minister, 63, has been recuperating from a surgery at his private home in Goa since October 14 and this is the first time he has moved out of the house, officials said.

A senior functionary of the chief minister's office said Mr Parrikar travelled around 6 km from Porvorim to Merces to inspect the bridge, the third over the Mandovi.

The bridge, which is expected to be completed next year, will connect Panaji to the rest of north Goa.

Mr Parrikar got off his car at the site and discussed the progress of the work with officials of the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation and contracting firm Larsen and Toubro, said the functionary. Two doctors were with him.

The photo of the gaunt, visibly ailing chief minister drew criticism although officials said he wanted to visit the site as the bridge was his pet project.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "He has a tube inserted through his nose into his digestive tract. How inhuman to force him to continue working & doing photo ops. Why can't he be allowed to deal with his illness without all this pressure & tamasha?"

A day before, Mr Parrikar had tweeted a photo after launching a campus for the National Institute of Technology, Goa. Many tweeted their wishes and "get well soon" messages for the chief minister, who looked frail in the photo.

Mr Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi for nearly nine months.

The opposition Congress has been alleging that Mr Parrikar's health condition and his absence from office had paralysed the coastal state's administration. Even allies and some members of the ruling BJP have raised questions. A politician has approached the court asking for an evaluation of Mr Parrikar's condition.

The Congress' Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted: "Is that a tube that is inserted in his nose? Can a party be so power hungry to make a man work despite his illness? With BJP impossible is nothing....to grab power, latch on to power. Take care CM Saab, because clearly, your party won't."

