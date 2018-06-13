For Not Behaving Properly, Goa Creche Operator Burns 9-Year-Old's Hand The incident took place four days ago, according to the FIR, but the victim informed his parents about the injuries only on Tuesday.

Share EMAIL PRINT The accused allegedly burnt the boy's hand with a red-hot tong as punishment (Representational) Panaji: A case was filed against a creche operator in the port town of Vasco on Tuesday for injuring a nine-year-old boy, police said.



The FIR filed by the victim's mother alleges that Renu Halpatti, 52, who has filed for anticipatory bail, had burnt the boy's hand with a red-hot tong as punishment for behaving improperly.



"The accused had threatened the victim not to disclose the injury to his parents," the complaint says.



The incident took place four days ago, according to the FIR, but the victim informed his parents about the injuries only on Tuesday.



"We have filed a complaint under Section 328 (causing hurt intentionally) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," police officer Nolasco Raposo told reporters.



