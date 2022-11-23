Ex-Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Served Notice Over 'Unregistered' Goa Villa

Yuvraj Singh tweeted saying would be hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home.

The Goa Tourism Department has issued a notice to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh for his alleged failure to register his villa in Morjim with the tourism department before putting it for up for homestay online and called him to appear before the authority for personal hearing on December 8.

The Tourism Department has initiated proceedings under the Registration of Tourist Trade Act for failure to register the villa, situated in Varchawada, Morjim, with the department.

I'll be hosting an exclusive stay at my Goa home for a group of 6, only on @Airbnb. This is where I spend time with my loved ones & the home is filled with memories from my years on the pitch. Bookings open Sep 28, 1pm IST at https://t.co/5Zqi9eoMhc 🏖️#AirbnbPartner@Airbnb_inpic.twitter.com/C7Qo32ifuE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 21, 2022

The notice issued by Deputy Director of Tourism Rajesh Kale, on November 18 addressed to the cricketer-owned villa, 'Casa Singh', located at Morjim in North Goa, reads, "It has come to the notice of the undersigned that your residential premises located at Varchawada, Morjim, Pernem, Goa is allegedly functioning as a homestay and is being marketed on online platforms like Airbnb."

The tourism department also quoted a tweet by the former cricketer in which he said he would be hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home.

The deputy director of the tourism department further said that "every person intending to operate a Hotel/Guest House before operating it, has to apply for registration to the Prescribed Authority in the Prescribed manner."

"Therefore, notice is hereby given to you as to why penal action should not be initiated against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982," the notice said.

"Further, you are directed to appear before the undersigned on 08.12.2022 at 11:00 am. in the chamber of the Prescribed Authority for a personal hearing, to defend your interest," it added.

The notice further said that if no reply is received within the said date (December 8), then it will be assumed as a violation of the act and it will be punishable with a fine which may extend upto Rs 1 lakh.

"If no reply is received within the said date mentioned in this Notice, it will be assumed that the grounds mentioned in this notice are correct and on such assumption under Section 22 or in violation of any of the provisions of this Act you shall be punishable with a fine which may extend upto Rs 1 lakh," the notice said.

