Cyber Criminals Make Fake WhatsApp Accounts Of Goa Minister, Another MLA

Mauvin Godinho said a false message has been circulated using his name and image on WhatsApp.

Goa's Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral have been targeted by cyber fraudsters who have allegedly created their fake profiles on WhatsApp and have been asking for money from people.

BJP leader Godinho said a police complaint has been lodged in connection with his fake WhatsApp account.

In a post on his Facebook page late Wednesday evening, Mr Godinho said a false message has been circulated using his name and image on WhatsApp requesting for money through an Amazon Pay e-gift card.

"The message is fraudulent and I strongly condemn such malicious activities," he said.

The minister said an official complaint has been lodged with the Vasco police and the matter is under investigation.

"I urge everyone to remain vigilant and not to engage with any suspicious requests," he said.

In a similar cyber fraud, a fake WhatsApp account with an image of Curchorem MLA Cabral has also been created to seek money from people.

Cabral, the former state PWD minister, on Thursday said his supporters have informed him about it and he will soon lodge a formal police complaint.

