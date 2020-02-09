40-Year-Old Dies On Goa Beach After Somersault Attempt Goes Wrong

The incident happened at Goa's Baga beach (Representational)

A 40-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died at Baga beach in Goa after falling on his head while attempting a somersault on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Balu Shinde, was playing on the beach with his colleagues in the morning when the incident took place, police said.

"He fell on his head while performing a somersault and suffered critical injuries to his neck and spine. He fell unconscious after that. Lifeguards present there tried to provide medical aid to him, but failed to provide any help," an official from Calangute Police Station said.

"Mr Shinde was then rushed to the state-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa, where he was declared dead on arrival," he added.