Andhra Man Dies In Goa, Family Alleges Murder: Cops

A young man from Andhra Pradesh's Tadepalligudem, who had travelled to Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve with his friends, died under suspicious circumstances on December 29, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, a group of eight people, including the victim identified as Ravi Teja, from Tadepalligudem went to Goa for the celebrations and later visited a restaurant.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the group had an argument with the restaurant owner regarding the bill. Following the dispute, around 14 people reportedly attacked the group, resulting in one death and several injuries.

The family also alleged that when Ravi confronted the restaurant owner, the owner and staff allegedly attacked them with sticks and rods. Seven members of the group sustained minor injuries, while Ravi Teja suffered a severe head injury, which resulted in his death.

The family demanded justice for Ravi Teja's death, urging the Goa government to take immediate action.

They are also appealed to Andhra Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to look into the matter and ensure justice is served. The deceased body reached Tadepalligudem and family members performed the last rituals.

Further investigation is underway.

