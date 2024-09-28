UP Woman Murders Her Alleged Stalker With Boyfriend's Help: Police

The duo allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest leading to his death, police said. (Representational)

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested for killing her "jilted" lover for stalking her in the Maharajpur area here, police said on Friday.

The body of 21-year-old Nitish Sharma was found lying in a pool of blood late Friday, police said.

The victim's father, Kishore Sharma, alleged in his police complaint that his son was killed by Rani, 20, and her accomplice Raju Thapa, 22. The duo allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest leading to his death, police said.

ACP Sahibabad Rajneesh Upadhyay said Rani and Thapa, who are in a relationship, have confessed to the murder.

Rani told police that she had spurned Nitish's advances so he began stalking her.

"He used to intercept me on the road on several occasions. I wanted to marry Thapa that is why we eliminated him," Rani told police.

A case has been registered against the duo under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, Upadhyay added.

