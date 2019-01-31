Woman Drinks Rat Poison After UP Cop Allegedly Scolds Her For Complaint

Doctors said the woman was stable now and an inquiry was ordered: Police (Representational)

A woman consumed rat poison in a attempt to commit suicide after the Station House Officer or SHO of Kavi Nagar police station scolded her on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the woman, Arti Sachan had lodged a complaint against teachers of a school, claiming they were "torturing" her son, Akshhat.

On Wednesday, she went to the Kavi Nagar police station for the second time, but the Station House Officer, Raj Kumar Sharma, allegedly ignored her.

When she threatened to commit suicide if she did not get justice, the officer lost his cool and reportedly told her to go home and kill herself. The officer also suggested that the woman should withdraw her son from the school.

In her suicide note, the woman accused the SHO of favouring the school. The note named some police officers and teachers for her and her son's agony.

The woman returned home and consumed rat poison. Her husband Manoj Sachan took her to a hospital where doctors on Thursday stated that her condition was stable.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, "We have ordered an inquiry in the matter."

