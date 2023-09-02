Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad, Police Recovers Diary

The body has been sent for post-mortem, said police. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Vaishali colony falling under the Kaushambi police station area of Trans-Hindon Sahibabad here, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Pinki Gupta, committed suicide on Thursday night, they added.

Police recovered a diary from her room in which she had written about every event of the last four years of her life.

After reading the diary, police found that she was working as a receptionist in a gymnasium being run by a man named Sakib Ali.

DCP (Trans-Hindon) Shubham Patel told PTI that the victim's brother Shubham Gupta filed a complaint after which an FIR was lodged under Section 306 of the IPC and Ali was arrested.

The dead's brother has stated that his sister was living with Ali for the last four years and alleged that she had been killed by him and his family members.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, police added.

