UP Man Kills Wife's Lover, Hides Chopped-Up Body At Garbage Dump

A man killed his wife's lover and chopped up the body in Ghaziabad

A man in Ghaziabad killed his wife's lover and chopped up his body into more than half a dozen pieces to hide evidence, the police said.

Meelal Prajapati, the father of a girl child, got angry when he discovered about his wife's extramarital affair with another Ghaziabad resident, Akshay, and decided to kill him, the police said.

While Meelal was away, Akshay had visited his house and his wife had made tea. However, the boiling tea fell on his daughter's feet, burning them.

Meelal returned later and took his daughter to hospital, where she got admitted as the burns were serious.

Meelal, without making his intentions known, told his wife to call Akshay to help with housework since he would be busy with their daughter in hospital.

After Akshay reached the house, Meelal slit his throat and chopped up his body. He stuffed the body parts in sacks and threw them on a garbage dump in Ghaziabad.

"Some people saw body parts at the garbage dump and called the police. After investigation, we arrested Meelal," police officer Deeksha Sharma said.