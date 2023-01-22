Suspecting Affair With Wife, UP Rickshaw Puller Kills Man, Chops Up Body

The accused was arrested and sent to jail, police said. (Representational)

A rickshaw puller was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly killing a man and chopping his body into pieces over suspicion of him having illicit relations with his wife, police said on Sunday. Severed body parts of the victim, Akshay (24), a native of Rajasthan's Kotputli town, were recovered from the embankment road of Hindon canal on Saturday, they said.

According to the police, the accused Mihlal (34) murdered Akshay over suspicion of him having illicit relations with his second wife Poonam.

After killing him, the accused chopped Akshay's body into 10 pieces, stuffed them in three bags and later dumped them behind the bushes near the Hindon canal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (trans-Hindon) Deeksha Sharma said.

During interrogation, Mihlal told the police that to execute his plan of eliminating Akshay, he brought a sharp weapon some time ago and hid it in his house, police said.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail, the DCP said, adding the body parts have been sent for post-mortem.

