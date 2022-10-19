On Camera, Ghaziabad Gym Trainer Dies Of Heart Attack While Sitting On Chair

Gym trainer Adil was 33 years old and used to exercise daily.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media that shows a man collapsing while sitting on a chair after suffering a heart attack. The incident took place in Ghaziabad at 7pm on Sunday and was captured by CCTV installed in the building. The man, identified as Adil, was a gym trainer and was 33 years old. His aides rushed Adil to the hospital nearby but he died on the way. He owned a gym in Shalimar Garden area of Ghaziabad and used to exercise daily.

Adil's family said he was complaining of fever for past few days but did not stop going to the gym.

Adil has four children and his family is in shock after the incident.

He recently moved to real estate business and opened an office in Shalimar Garden where the incident took place. Adil was sitting in his office where he suffered the heart attack.

This comes weeks after a 35-year-old man playing garba during the Navratri festival in Mumbai suffered a heart attack and died. The jewellery designer started throwing up while playing garba in a residential building in Virar area.

Last month, an artiste in Jammu died after collapsing on stage in the middle of his performance. The clip was viral on social media and showed Yogesh Gupta, dressed as Goddess Parvati, performing at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah area of Jammu.

As part of the dance, he dropped to the floor, then kept dancing until he collapsed. The music continued but Mr Gupta didn't move. Nobody reacted for several minutes, until another artiste, dressed as Lord Shiva, walked to the stage and checked on him. He was later seen calling for help.