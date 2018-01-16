No Doctors At Ghaziabad Hospital, 13-Year-Old Rape Survivor's Medical Tests On Hold A case has been lodged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Girl, 13, was allegedly raped by two minors in Ghaziabad (representational) Ghaziabad: A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped two days ago, is still waiting to undergo a medical examination as are the two minor accused detained in connection with the case, police said today.



The victim, a minor, was playing with the two boys from her neighbourhood on Saturday evening when they took her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her while the other gagged her, the victim's father said according to the FIR filed.



A case has been lodged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



The accused threatened the minor against disclosing the incident, said the complainant before adding that the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents after reaching home.



No medical examination could be conducted even after two days due to the non-availability of doctors at the government hospital, Senior Sub Inspector of Sahibabad Jitender Singh said.



A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped two days ago, is still waiting to undergo a medical examination as are the two minor accused detained in connection with the case, police said today.The victim, a minor, was playing with the two boys from her neighbourhood on Saturday evening when they took her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her while the other gagged her, the victim's father said according to the FIR filed.A case has been lodged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused threatened the minor against disclosing the incident, said the complainant before adding that the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents after reaching home.No medical examination could be conducted even after two days due to the non-availability of doctors at the government hospital, Senior Sub Inspector of Sahibabad Jitender Singh said.