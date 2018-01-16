No Doctors At Ghaziabad Hospital, 13-Year-Old Rape Survivor's Medical Tests On Hold

The victim, a minor, was playing with the two boys from her neighbourhood on Saturday evening when they took her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her while the other gagged her, the victim's father said according to the FIR filed.
A case has been lodged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Comments
No medical examination could be conducted even after two days due to the non-availability of doctors at the government hospital, Senior Sub Inspector of Sahibabad Jitender Singh said.