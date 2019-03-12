Man Kills Children, Hangs Self After Suffering Losses In Business: Police

Police found a 15-page note about how the man had suffered losses in his business. (FILE PHOTO)

A man committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after killing his son and a daughter, police said on Tuesday. He was apparently burdened by poverty, they added.

Sundar Pal, 42, was a resident of Ghaziabad's Noor Nagar. He ran a dhaba in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

He had returned to live with his father, a retired gardener from the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, as the roadside eatery was not earning him profits.

Sundar Pal's father found him hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom on Monday night, while the two children -- Tushar (15) and daughter Mahi (12) -- lay dead on the bed, police said.

Police found a 15-page note in which Sundar Pal had written about how he had suffered losses in his business and how he had tried to compensate by driving cabs.

"It seems he administered some poison in the ice cream he gave to Tushar and Mahi. And after that he committed suicide by hanging," a senior police officer said.