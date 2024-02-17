Man In UP Makes Instagram Reel Using Police Jeep, Gets Arrested

The case has been filed and the man is under arrest.

An Instagram reel turned costly for a man who used a police jeep for his content. Wearing a three-piece suit, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad gets down from a Mahindra Bolero, a commonly used SUV by the state police. He looks into the camera, adjusts his suit takes his phone and brushes his fingers through his hair, all for an Instagram reel that landed him in big trouble.

Moin Qureshi, a content creator, is in jail for using a police vehicle to create content. The video was shot in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram when the police were called to clear the traffic. Spotting a police jeep, Mr Qureshi saw this as an opportunity to make an Instagram reel on a viral Hindi audio track, which loosely translates to "My burden and the havoc I create is not cheap that I can show off to everyone."

The 14-second-long clip has two parts and has been stitched by the creator. In the second part, Moin again gets down from the parked jeep holding an energy drink, runs his hand through his hair like he did in the first half, takes a sip of the energy drink, 'Hell', and the reel ends. The viral video has been taken down from Moin Qureshi's Instagram account.

For Mr Qureshi's viral content, the police jeep suited the audio and he used the vehicle for the reel, reportedly without the police's knowledge and uploaded it on Instagram. The video went viral but the cops decided to take strict action on a complaint filed by an officer, Sub Inspector Suresh Maurya.

The case has been filed and the man is under arrest.