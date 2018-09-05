Teen Allegedly Rapes Facebook Friend; Girl Initially Blamed Tutor For It

The minor was apprehended and he confessed to have raped the girl.

Ghaziabad | September 05, 2018
The girl had gone to attend coaching classes but did not reach home till late night (Representational)

Ghaziabad: 

A teenager was detained for allegedly raping a girl whom he befriended on Facebook, police said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old girl had initially accused her tutor of raping her, they added.

The girl had on Monday gone to attend coaching classes but did not reach home till late night. When her family members inquired, she claimed that she was raped by her teacher, police said.

When the teacher was questioned he told the police that the girl had not attended the classes. CCTV footage showed that she was roaming with a minor boy, police said.

The minor was apprehended and he confessed to have raped the girl, police said.

The duo had become friends on Facebook, police added.

