3 Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Exchange Of Fire In Ghaziabad: Police

The cattle smugglers used to operate in Ghaziabad and nearby areas, said police. (Representational)

Three cattle smugglers were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police in Ghaziabad, officials said on Saturday.

The accused and a police constable sustained injuries during the encounter and were taken to a hospital, they said.

"Some cattle smugglers moving in a van were asked by a police to team to stop near Loni border on Friday night. But they opened fire at the police personnel," said Circle Officer (CO) of Loni, Rajneesh Upadhyay.

The team fired back in retaliation and caught three of the smugglers while the fourth managed to escape, he said.

The accused used to operate in Ghaziabad district and nearby areas, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)