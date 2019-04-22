Ex-Techie Kills Wife, 3 Children, Confesses To Family On WhatsApp: Cops

Ghaziabad murder: The eldest child was five and the youngerchildren were four-year-old twins

A software engineer near Delhi allegedly killed his wife and three young children on Sunday, an act he followed up with a confession video on a family WhatsApp group, the police said.

The man, who lives in Ghaziabad, is missing after telling his brother-in-law that is going to commit suicide, the police said.

Sumit allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old wife and three children at around 3 am on Sunday at their home in Indirapuram, the police said. While the eldest child was five, the younger children were four-year-old twins

According to the police, Sumit had lost his job at an IT company in Bengaluru in January. Financial problems following this may have prompted him to take the extreme step of murdering his family, they said.

The incident came to light at around 6 in the evening on Sunday when the man posted a video on his family WhatsApp group, confessing to the crime.

He later called up his brother-in-law and said that he was going to kill himself, the police said. He is yet to be traced.

The bodies of the mother and the three children have been sent for autopsy and investigations are on.

