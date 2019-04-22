Man Kills Wife, 3 Children In Ghaziabad, Confesses To Brother-In-Law

Police said Sumit killed his wife and children by giving them sleeping pills (Representational)

A man killed his wife and three children in Ghaziabad and is missing after telling a relative that he was going to kill himself, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Sumit Kumar was facing financial troubles after losing his job in Bengaluru in January this year and this may have been the reason for the crime.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening in Gyan Khand area of Indirapuram locality bordering Delhi.

Senior police officer Shlok Kumar from the spot said Sumit Kumar killed his wife Ashnu Bala (32), son Permesh (5), and twins Akriti (4) and Aru (4) by administering them sleeping pills in some liquid. Before fleeing, he informed his brother-in-law that he has killed his wife and children and was going to kill himself. He is yet to be traced.

The forensic team's primary investigation suggests the incident occurred early on Sunday but came to light at about 8 pm, the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy and investigations are on.

