Elderly Couple Brutally Murdered In Ghaziabad Home On Night Of Diwali

The police said the couple had been battered to death by a blunt object. (Representational)

An elderly couple was battered to death in their house in Ghaziabad's Patel Nagar on Diwali night, the police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when one of their daughters living in Noida called them up repeatedly and, upon receiving no response from them, alerted her parent's neighbours, said police official Nipun Agarwal.

On reaching the couple's residence, the neighbours found the doors of the home ajar, with the bodies of 72-year-old medicine dealer Ashok Zaidka and his wife Madhu Zaidka lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

The neighbours in turn informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem.

Mr Agarwal said the couple had been battered to death by a blunt object at around 9 pm on Diwali night.

The ornaments and the cash in the house, however, were found intact in the almirah, while clothes were lying scattered around the room, the police official noted, adding it prima facie seemed that the assailants were searching for something in the house but their purpose was not robbery.

The police are working on several angles to unveil the murder's mystery, he said, adding that even Meerut range senior police official Praveen Kumar had visited the spot.