After Refusal Of Loan, UP Man Kills Uncle, 2 Cousins. Arrested: Police

Police were able to solve the case swiftly on the basis of leads available from CCTV footage.

A man was arrested for killing his uncle and two cousins and injuring his aunt in the Loni area of Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak identified the arrested accused as Ayyub, a nephew of the 70-year-old businessman Riyazuddin.

The SSP said the accused carried out the multiple murders on late Sunday night in the Toli Mohalla of Loni simply because his uncle Riyazuddin had refused to give him a loan of Rs 10 lakh.

The midnight murders had created a sensation in the area but police solved the crime within 36 hours, he added.

Cloth trader Riyazuddin, his sons Azharuddin, 30, and Imraan, 28 were shot dead on Sunday night while his wife Fatima, 65, was critically injured in the shootout inside their house in the Loni area.

Detailing the sequence of events, SSP Pathak said Ayyub had been facing a financial crisis and had been aspiring for a loan from his affluent uncle to start a scrap dealing business.

The accused reached his uncle's residence on Sunday evening and pleaded with him to give him a loan of Rs 10 lakh but Riyazuddin ignored his pleas.

Ayyub, however, stayed put at his uncle's house and went to sleep after having his dinner there, the SSP said.

Around 2.30 am when his uncle woke up to go to the washroom, Ayyub repeated his plea following which Riyazzudin bluntly told him that he would not give him any loan, he said.

At this, Ayyub whipped out his pistol and fired at his uncle repeatedly following which he collapsed on the ground and died on the spot, the SSP said.

On hearing the gunshots, Riyazuddin's sons and wife rushed to his room, but Ayyub fired at them too and fled from the spot after jumping over the wall, the SSP said.

While Riyazuddin and his two sons died at the spot, his wife is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida, he said.

Azharuddin's pregnant wife, who too had rushed to the room, escaped the fatal fate because Ayyub's pistol got jammed as he tried to fire at her, Pathak said.

He added that the police were able to work out the case swiftly on the basis of leads available from the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the house and the work of the dog squad.

