Former Youth BJP Activist Shot Dead In Ghaziabad

The man, Bhagat Singh Khari, was BJP's former district vice president. (Representational)

Three bike-borne people shot dead a former district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Ghaziabad on Monday, police said. Bhagat Singh Khari (30) was shot at when he was on his way to a shop, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal said he left his house as usual but three bike-borne people accosted and shot at him, barely 200 metres from his house. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Post-mortem report revealed there were nine bullets in his body.

The man's father said the family did not have a dispute with anyone. Three police teams are investigating the case.

Local businessmen shit down their shops in protest