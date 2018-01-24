Former BSP Rajya Sabha Member Held Guilty In Dowry Death Case A police case was filed against former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Narendra Kashyap, his wife and son for the death of his daughter-in-law in 2016

Police said the woman was found dead with a gunshot injury in the bathroom at her home Ghaziabad: Former Bahujan Samaj Party Narendra Kashyap, his wife and their son have been held guilty by a court for the death of his daughter-in-law in 2016.



A police case was filed against Kashyap and his family members for killing Himani, 29, who was married to Sagar Kashyap.



Himani's uncle Om Prakash alleged that she was shot dead for not bringing enough dowry. The Kashyap family was reportedly demanding a Fortuner SUV since her wedding.



Om Prakash named Kashyap, his wife Devendri Devi, son Sagar, younger son Siddharth and sister-in-laws Sarita and Shobha as the people responsible for the woman's death.



Himani was found dead with a gunshot injury in the bathroom at her home in Sector 23 Sanjay Nagar. She was the daughter of Hira Lal Kashyap, a former minister in the Mayawati government in Uttar Pradesh. She was the mother of a one-year-old son.



A pistol licensed in her husband's name was found near her body. The family rushed her to a hospital, where she died.





