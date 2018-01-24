Former BSP Rajya Sabha Member Held Guilty In Dowry Death Case

A police case was filed against Kashyap and his family members for killing Himani, 29, who was married to Sagar Kashyap.
Himani's uncle Om Prakash alleged that she was shot dead for not bringing enough dowry. The Kashyap family was reportedly demanding a Fortuner SUV since her wedding.
Om Prakash named Kashyap, his wife Devendri Devi, son Sagar, younger son Siddharth and sister-in-laws Sarita and Shobha as the people responsible for the woman's death.
A pistol licensed in her husband's name was found near her body. The family rushed her to a hospital, where she died.