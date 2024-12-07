Egged On By 'YouTube Tantriks', 3 Men Behead Acquaintance To Get His Skull

One of the 'tantriks', Pawan, told police that he "watched YouTube videos to learn black magic".

In a bizarre and grisly tale of murder, a man was killed and his skull was used for alleged occult practices by four men in the hope of getting crores of rupees on the instructions of two "tantriks", who learnt "black magic from YouTube".

The horror started to unfold when the Ghaziabad Police found a headless body of a man in the Tila Mod area of the city on June 22. He was later identified as Raju Kumar from Motihari in Bihar who used to do odd jobs in the city. After weeks of investigation, the police arrested two men - Dhananjay and Vikas - on August 15. Their interrogation led them to their roommate and an acquaintance of the victim - Vikas alias Parmatma - who allegedly planned the murder.

During interrogation, the accused told police that an aide of Parmatma, Narendra, came in contact with Pawan and Pankaj, who claimed to be 'tantriks'. They allegedly told him that he could get around "Rs 50 crore" if he could arrange and worship a human skull, police said. Narendra spoke to Parmatma who, along with Dhananjay and Vikas, called Kumar to their house and killed him by slitting his throat, the investigation revealed.

They then beheaded him and gave the skull to Narendra who handed it over to Pawan and Pankaj, and dumped the body in the Tila Mod area, said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad. Parmatma, Narendra and the two 'tantriks' were arrested today.

Pawan and Pankaj told police that they "watched YouTube videos to learn black magic".

"I saw in the videos that black magic can get one a lot of money," Pawan told reporters.

The accused also revealed that they disposed of the skull in a drain near the Majlis Park metro station in Delhi as they got scared after learning that the police were investigating the case.

- With Inputs from Vipin Tomar.