Domestic Help Found Dead In Ghaziabad, Cops Suspect Suicide

A 40-year-old domestic help was found dead on Wednesday afternoon at the office-cum-residence of a sand trader here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajiv, alias Vicky, who hailed from the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam said. Vicky was employed by sand trader Sudhir Rathi. His body was found lying on the floor in front of an in-house temple on the ground floor of the two-story building, the ACP said.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and recovered Rathi's licensed 12-bore gun, which was lying near the body.

Rathi told the police that he had left for Katha village in the Baghpat district at 7:30 am on Wednesday, while his nephew, who resides with him, had travelled to Aligarh.

Rathi said that his gun was kept inside a bed in a room.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, ACP Gautam said, adding that the body has been sent for a postmortem.

Further investigation is underway, the ACP added.

