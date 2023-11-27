Delhi Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad, Mother Says Was Depressed: Cops

A CCTV footage showed Astha Sharma on the rooftop of a tower (Representational)

A 20-year-old dental college student died by allegedly jumping from the terrace of a 22-storeyed building in a housing society in Indirapuram here, police said on Sunday.

The body of Astha Sharma, a resident of Vikaspuri in west Delhi, was found in a fountain near one of the towers in the society complex early Saturday morning, they said.

A CCTV footage showed Astha Sharma on the rooftop of a tower from where she is suspected to have jumped off late Friday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Shubham Patel said.

According to preliminary investigation, Astha Sharma, who was pursuing BDS (bachelor of dental surgery) at a private college here, used to frequent the housing complex to visit her male friend Rohit Khanna who resided there, Mr Patel said.

It was revealed that the duo were facing issues in their relationship for the past two 2-3 months, he added.

Astha's mother told the police that her daughter was taking medication for depression, the DCP said.

According to CCTV footage, on the day of the incident, Astha Sharma allegedly visited Rohit Khanna twice in the evening. She was later spotted going to the rooftop of a tower, he added.

The autopsy report revealed that she had sustained severe injuries that led to her death, the police said.

The police have recorded Rohit Khanna's statement and a probe is underway in the matter, the DCP said.

However, until Sunday evening, Astha's parents have not lodged a complaint against anyone, he added.

