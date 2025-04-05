"Don't Spare Him": Woman Kills Self, Blames Man For Not Returning Rs 1 Lakh

A woman in Delhi has allegedly killed herself, accusing a man of not returning the money she lent to him, police said. The incident took place in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar on March 29.

The 22-year-old alleged that the man, Akash, didn't return her Rs 1.5 lakh despite repeated requests. She also wrote his mobile number on a wall of her residence and left behind a suicide note, asking police not to "spare him".

She alleged that Akash and his family members used to harass her and demanded police action. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Akash, who is currently on the run.

The woman lived with her mother, brother and sister in a rented house.

She reportedly worked at a boutique and also assisted at a school.

On the day of the incident, her mother and brother had gone to Rajasthan to attend a wedding.

The next morning, when her sister, Pooja, knocked on her door and didn't receive a response, she opened it with a spare key, only to find her hanging.

Pooja also reportedly claimed that Akash used to harass her at her workplace.