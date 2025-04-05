"Don't Spare Him": Woman Kills Self, Blames Man For Not Returning Rs 1 Lakh

A woman in Delhi has allegedly killed herself, accusing a man of not returning the money she lent to him, police said. The incident took place in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar on March 29.
The 22-year-old alleged that the man, Akash, didn't return her Rs 1.5 lakh despite repeated requests. She also wrote his mobile number on a wall of her residence and left behind a suicide note, asking police not to "spare him".
She alleged that Akash and his family members used to harass her and demanded police action. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Akash, who is currently on the run.
The woman lived with her mother, brother and sister in a rented house.
She reportedly worked at a boutique and also assisted at a school.
On the day of the incident, her mother and brother had gone to Rajasthan to attend a wedding.
The next morning, when her sister, Pooja, knocked on her door and didn't receive a response, she opened it with a spare key, only to find her hanging.
Pooja also reportedly claimed that Akash used to harass her at her workplace.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world