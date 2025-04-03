Ordered Pizza, Drinks, Then Died By Suicide. Family Blames Distant Cousin

It was a regular Sunday for the Kushwaha family. Their youngest daughter, Preeti, was alone at home while her siblings - elder brother and sister - and parents were out. In the evening, Preeti's mother received a call from her daughter, informing her that she had cooked some chapatis for her and that she must eat them once back home. Little did the mother know that she would return to Preeti's body hanging from the fan. The Delhi-based Kushwaha family alleges that Preeti died by suicide over her lover, also a distant cousin.

Cousins To Lovers

Preeti Kushwaha, 18, used to work at a Delhi-based private firm. Two years ago, the Kushwaha family visited their hometown to attend a family function. There, Preeti met a boy, a distant cousin. Gradually, the closeness between the two grew. So much so that the two secretly married.

The secret affair came to light after Preeti's death when one of her friends shared screenshots of chats between Preeti and the alleged lover and several pictures with the family.

In her chats, Preeti addresses the man as "husband ji" (Mr husband). In a chat dated April 2023, Preeti also names the person "Rinku Ji".

One of the many pictures shows the alleged lover putting vermilion on Preeti's head, indicating marriage.

Baldness - The Bond Of Love

Recently, Preeti shaved her head, giving up on long, beautiful hair, allegedly for her lover. When Preeti expressed her desire to go bald because of "damaged" hair, she had an argument with her sister, Himani.

Preeti, adamant about getting rid of her hair, threatened to go to the salon. Afraid of the embarrassment, Preeti's brother gave in to the request and shaved her sister's head at home.

Again, after death, it was revealed that the "lover" often complimented Preeti and questioned, "You are more beautiful. What will I do if someone else likes you?"

Preeti allegedly shaved her hair for this very reason.

Lovers To Strangers Once Again?

The man had allegedly cut off ties with Preeti and blocked her number, because of which she slipped into depression. Preeti's social media posts also suggest that she was going through a tough time mentally. In a video posted on Instagram, dated March 13, Preeti wrote, "What if he doesn't text me? He must remember me."

In another video dated March 19, Preeti wrote the caption: "Fark to pehle padta tha. Ab to hum unhe dekhte tak nahi hai (It would make a difference earlier. Now, we don't even look at them.)"

Preeti reportedly ordered pizza and a cold drink for herself before taking her life.

After calling her mother, Preeti also dialed the said lover but didn't receive any response, as per the phone records.

It has been over 10 days since Preeti died by suicide, but no action has been taken against the man, alleges the family. The Kushwaha family is waiting for justice.

(With inputs from Navin Nischal)