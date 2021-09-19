Cop Suspended For Beating Shopkeeper In UP's Ghaziabad

A departmental inquiry has been set up against the cop, an official said (Representational)

A Station House Officer (SHO) here has been suspended for allegedly beating a roadside cafe owner for opening the kiosk at night, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 9.30 pm. The shopkeeper, Chandan Singh, alleged that SHO, Kaushambi police station, Mahendra Singh was demanding Rs 50,000 per month as bribe in case he wanted to open the shop till late night, they said.

Although, there was no violation of opening time of the shop as the administration has fixed the time of markets till 11 pm, police said.

A departmental inquiry has been set up against him, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.

