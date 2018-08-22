Case Against 2 For Throwing Acid On Ghaziabad Dietician

The victim, a dietician, suffered 50 per cent burn injuries to her face and body in the acid attack that happened on Monday. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital

Ghaziabad | | Updated: August 22, 2018 00:54 IST
The complainant accused Garg of harassing and threatening his wife (Representational)

Ghaziabad: 

Two people have been booked for allegedly throwing acid on a 32-year-old woman and severely injuring her in the Kavi Nagar area, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a dietician, suffered 50 per cent burn injuries to her face and body in the acid attack that happened on Monday. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, they said.

According to a police complaint filed by the victim's husband, she was returning home on her scooty after dropping her four-year-old son at a coaching institute when two bikers threw acid on her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO City 2nd) Atish Kumar said.

The husband named Rahul Garg, an acquaintance, as an accused in his complaint, Mr Kumar said, adding that an FIR was registered in connection with the incident.

The complainant also accused Garg of harassing and threatening his wife, the DSP said.

The police have procured CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the area in which two bikers were seen committing the crime, he said, adding that the accused would be arrested soon.

