The boy, accused of the crime, has been detained, said police. (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a class 3 student in Ghaziabad, police said on Saturday.

The 11-year-old boy took the girl to an isolated place and then sexually abused her, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

After listening to her cries for help, some people reached the spot and found the girl lying in a pool of blood.

The girl's father filed a complaint in this regard, the SP said, adding that the boy was detained, the SP said.