3 Arrested In Ghaziabad For Robbing People Posing As Courier Persons

Ghaziabad: Police recovered Rs 29,000 in cash and two pistols from the robbers. (Representational)

The Sihani Gate police in Ghaziabad arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly robbing people after posing as courier delivery persons.

They have been identified as Rita, alias Jyoti, who lives as a tenant in a housing society in the Kavi Nagar police station; Ravi Dutt and Vishal, who belong to Haryana's Rohtak.

Police said Jyoti used to supply information to her accomplices about soft targets.

She had also trained the duo and told them about the methods to escape from police action, they said.

On February 22, an FIR was registered that the robbers entered a house in Nehru Nagar Colony as delivery boys and looted Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold ornaments after holding a woman and her child hostage at gunpoint, Superintendent of Police (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said.

They were caught on a tip-off around 1.30 pm on Saturday from near a temple located outside the old bus stand, he said. Police recovered Rs 29,000 in cash, two country-made pistols and cartridges from their possession.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)