2 Women Killed, Three Children Injured In Ghaziabad House: Police

Two women were allegedly murdered and three children were injured after they were attacked in a Ghaziabad house on Sunday.

According to Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad, the initial investigation suggests that the crime was committed by a carpenter who has been frequenting the house for six years.

"Of the two women who died, one was a tuition teacher who used to visit the house to teach the children, and the other lived there. The three injured children have been sent to the hospital for treatment and we are taking their statements. A knife or blunt object is suspected to be the weapon," he said.

Praveen Kumar, Inspector General (IG), Meerut Range, said that a knife and a stone have been recovered from the crime scene are suspected to be weapons used in the killings.

"The neighbours saw a person coming to the house. They have also named the person, who is suspected of committing the crime. Teams have been sent to take him in custody. A small knife and a stone have been found on the crime scene," said Kumar.

Police officials added that the probe in the case is underway.