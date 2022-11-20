2 Arrested After Shootout With Cops In Ghaziabad

The two men face over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft, police said.(Representational)

Two men, accused in several robbery cases, were arrested after they opened fire at the police in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. In retaliatory firing by the police, one of the accused got injured.

The two men face over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft, police said.

"During checking, a bike was stopped in Ghaziabad by the police personnel, after which the rider and his accomplice fired at them. One of them fell down while the other man was injured in retaliatory firing. Both had over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft registered against them," said Swatantra Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Indirapuram.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)